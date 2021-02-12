BHPCoin (BHP) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and $3.30 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

