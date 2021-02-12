Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$15.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYLOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

