Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Short Interest Down 62.5% in January

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the January 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYLOF remained flat at $$15.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BYLOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

