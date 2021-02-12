Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0005 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Bigbom has traded up 63.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bigbom has a market cap of $170,235.04 and $180,310.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bigbom token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $532.98 or 0.01113205 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00058352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.05694608 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00027077 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00019496 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00035358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

Bigbom (CRYPTO:BBO) is a token. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

