Biglari (NYSE:BH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $100.46

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $100.46 and traded as high as $121.50. Biglari shares last traded at $120.59, with a volume of 2,774 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $274.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $100.46.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 18,081 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,895,069.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,468. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Biglari during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

