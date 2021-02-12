BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Up 133.1% in January

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 462,200 shares, a growth of 133.1% from the January 14th total of 198,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BKYI opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. BIO-key International has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

