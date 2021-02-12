Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Shares Down 6%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) shares fell 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.93. 690,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,682,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

BPTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,487 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Bio-Path worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

