Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $675.00 to $750.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $42.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $686.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $595.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $556.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $648.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.9% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.