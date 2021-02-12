Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $22.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $666.46. 10,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $648.39.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

