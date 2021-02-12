Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,634 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $45,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,877 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Biogen by 84.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,704,000 after purchasing an additional 316,681 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,728,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 36.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 524,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,737,000 after acquiring an additional 140,012 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

