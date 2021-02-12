BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Down 6.8%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,140,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,976,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.44.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
