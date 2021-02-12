BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading Down 6.8%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.74. Approximately 1,140,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,976,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $63.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioHiTech Global stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of BioHiTech Global worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

