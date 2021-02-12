BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Price Up 5.2%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.15 and last traded at $43.74. Approximately 306,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 279,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.59.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $347,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 459,408 shares of company stock valued at $17,495,840 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

