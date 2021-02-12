Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.74

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $8.15. Biomerica shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 154,781 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Biomerica in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Aegis lowered their price objective on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.74.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Biomerica, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biomerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

