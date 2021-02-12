Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Shares Down 8%

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) shares dropped 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 765,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 210,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF)

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

