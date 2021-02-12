BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Down 6%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.00 and last traded at $60.70. Approximately 509,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 644,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

