BIQI International (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) Shares Up 68.7%

BIQI International Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) shares traded up 68.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.15. 11,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 9,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

BIQI International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIQIF)

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

