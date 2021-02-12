Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Receives Buy Rating from Tudor Pickering

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

TSE:BIR traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$3.25. 4,670,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$864.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.82.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

