Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 171.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bird Construction has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Shares of BIRDF opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

