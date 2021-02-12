BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $660,207.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $660,207.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.62 or 1.00103968 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00075896 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 187.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015573 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

BitBall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.