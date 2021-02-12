BitCoal Trading Down 5.9% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $15,056.97 and $113.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.79 or 0.00421940 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

