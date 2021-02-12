BitCoen (BEN) Market Cap Hits $107,253.94

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 49.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 12th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 31.3% against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $107,253.94 and $2,028.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00401696 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000112 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.43 or 1.00830614 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.