Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Trading Up 38.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $1,659.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,832,346 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

Bitcoin 2 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

