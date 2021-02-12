BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Reaches $0.0002

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $1.88 million and $39,256.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 127.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00313275 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00106191 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00033416 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.