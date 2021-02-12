BitDegree (BDG) Market Cap Hits $587,616.63

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $587,616.63 and approximately $584.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

