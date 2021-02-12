BitForex Token Hits Market Capitalization of $13.50 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $13.50 million and $539,615.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitForex Token has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One BitForex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,263,297,982 tokens. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

