BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Reaches $141,605.20

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 12th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $141,605.20 and $109.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.49 or 0.00343275 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005497 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00032066 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $806.08 or 0.01702887 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,912,875 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

