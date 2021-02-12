BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

BJRI has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJRI opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.