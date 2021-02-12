Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.35. Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 382,820 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.19.

About Black Iron Inc. (BKI.TO) (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

