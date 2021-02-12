BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0476 on Major Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0476 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $338,283.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,481,679 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

