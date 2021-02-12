BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $138.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

BL stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.36. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

