BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Raised to $160.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

BL opened at $150.37 on Friday. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -217.92 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.36. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

