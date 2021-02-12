BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) were down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $127.20 and last traded at $133.47. Approximately 2,704,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 630,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 18.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth about $3,815,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

