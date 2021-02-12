BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 981.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 70,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $720.13. 6,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $728.23 and a 200-day moving average of $647.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

