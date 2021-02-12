BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Up 169.6% in January

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,802. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,926,000.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

