BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Short Interest Up 169.6% in January

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 169.6% from the January 14th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,802. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.