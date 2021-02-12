BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 140.6% from the January 14th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUJ traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $15.02. 33,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,826. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.