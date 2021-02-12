BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MYJ stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYJ. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the third quarter worth $285,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

