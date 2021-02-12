BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the January 14th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MYJ stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
