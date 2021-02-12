BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.64 and last traded at $33.64. 5,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 2.98% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

