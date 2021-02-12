Blockpass (PASS) Price Tops $0.0086 on Major Exchanges

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 28.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded 272.6% higher against the US dollar. Blockpass has a market cap of $1.45 million and $12,522.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

