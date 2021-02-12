BlockStamp (BST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0951 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. BlockStamp has a market cap of $2.54 million and $4.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007508 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,235,672 coins and its circulating supply is 26,692,706 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockStamp is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algortihm. “

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.