Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 250.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.71% of Bloom Energy worth $34,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

BE opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

