Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 440,660 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.