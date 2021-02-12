Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.92 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.07 ($0.04). Approximately 1,077,226 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,818,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.36. The firm has a market cap of £11.93 million and a PE ratio of -30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

About Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (BMV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.