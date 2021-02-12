Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:BKEPP opened at $7.05 on Friday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

