Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were up 7.9% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 245,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 277,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 767,102 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 371,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 148,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 229,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

