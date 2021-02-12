Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were up 7.9% on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 245,360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 277,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.
In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.03.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
