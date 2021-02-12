Blur (BLUR) Trading 44.6% Higher Over Last Week

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 44.6% higher against the US dollar. Blur has a total market capitalization of $91,830.14 and $28,250.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.98 or 0.00287027 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00104852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00080163 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00090340 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00065844 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,820,573 coins and its circulating supply is 6,460,573 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars.

