BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to $0.85

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.85 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.56.

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,309,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,545. Bombardier has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

