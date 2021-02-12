BMO Capital Markets Boosts GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Price Target to $3.50

GoGold Resources (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $3.10 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of GoGold Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 79,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,054. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.40.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

