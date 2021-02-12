BMO Capital Markets Boosts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of TU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.96. 129,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,385. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

