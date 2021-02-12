BMO Capital Markets Raises Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $12.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPXGF. CIBC raised their target price on Cineplex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

Shares of Cineplex stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. 1,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. Cineplex has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

