BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI) Stock Price Up 1.1%

BMO Managed Portfolio Income (LON:BMPI)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 135 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.76). Approximately 41,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 45,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.05.

BMO Managed Portfolio Income Company Profile (LON:BMPI)

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

