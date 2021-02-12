BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.04

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2021


BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $10.77. BMTC Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 16,023 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$194.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Company Profile (TSE:GBT)

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

