BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.04

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and traded as low as $10.77. BMTC Group shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 16,023 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$367.16 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$194.35 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that BMTC Group Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMTC Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Ameublements Tanguay Inc, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. The company operates through two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax. It operates retail outlets in 32 locations in Quebec province.

